Soap Lake schools initiate lockdown after threatening message

Soap Lake schools were on a precautionary lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to a threatening message discovered on a bathroom wall.

Our news partner iFiber One News reported both the middle/high school and elementary school went into a modified lockdown about 12:20 p.m. after a student reported “school shooting soon” had been written in one of the bathrooms.

Soap Lake police were contacted and the lockdown was lifted at about 1:40 p.m. Soap Lake School District officials posted this letter to parents on Facebook addressing the district response to the incident