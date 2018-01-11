Soap Lake Standoff Ends

Grant County Sheriffs Deputies took a criminal into custody after a standoff at a home on the 21-thousand block of Road “A” NE. There were no shots fire or injuries reported. The criminal, who GCSO has yet to name barricaded themselves in a home around 5:30 Wednesday night. The subject was taken into custody after approximately an hour. Grant County Sheriffs PIO Kyle Foreman says more information will be released on the suspect and the circumstances on Thursday.