Some Campfires Will Be Permitted But Fire Danger Persists

Wenatchee, WA- Beginning Monday September 17, 2018, forest users will once again be able to have campfires in designated recreation sites, such as campgrounds, as well as most Wilderness areas. However, fire danger remains ‘Very High’ in Chelan, Kittitas, and Yakima Counties and ‘High’ in Okanogan County.

“We’ve received enough moisture to allow campfires in some areas, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor, Erick Walker. “Stage 1 restrictions will remain in effect until significant moisture arrives.”

Implementation of fire restrictions normally occurs based on a combination of carefully considered factors including current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources.

Stage I fire restrictions prohibit the following across the entire Forest:

-Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire including briquette fires, and torches, except in Forest Service designated recreation sites (mostly fee campgrounds with campfire structures like metal rings).

-Using an explosive (always in effect).

-Possessing, discharging, or using any fireworks (always in effect).

USDA Forest Service permit and contract holders remain accountable to Industrial Fire Precaution Levels (IFPL) restrictions.

For a complete list of designated recreation sites and approved devices, please visit the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest website at this link