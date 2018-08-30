Some Entiat Valley Recreation Areas To Open Friday

Entiat – Recreationists longing to visit their favorite campsite in the Entiat River Valley during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend will be able to do so starting Friday, August 31. The successful construction of fire containment lines and decreasing fire activity have allowed a partial re-opening of the Entiat River Valley.

“We are excited that people will be able to use the Entiat River area for the Labor Day weekend,” said Entiat District Ranger James Simino.

While some areas will remain closed for public safety, Fox Creek, Lake Creek, Silver Falls, and Cottonwood campgrounds will reopen Friday. Shady Pass Road #5900, North Fork Entiat Trailhead, and trails within the Glacier Peak Wilderness area on the Entiat Ranger District will also be open and accessible. In addition, the Chiwawa River Road, and campgrounds and trails off that road, will be open for use.

“Public and firefighter safety remain our number one priority, so we encourage people to use caution as fire fighters and fire vehicle traffic will be in the area,” Simino said.

To ensure public safety, road and trail closures remain in effect in the Tommy Creek, Mad River, Upper Mad River, Potato Creek, and Mud Creek areas. Ongoing suppression actions continue to occur in those areas.

There are many area closures in effect due to wildfires. Please contact the Entiat Ranger District office at 509-784-1511 for more information or check to make sure the area you want to visit is open.

Forest visitors can view an interactive closure map before traveling to the national forest.

Forest visitors are reminded that Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest that restrict campfires. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including briquette fires, and torches are prohibited. Pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices are permitted in areas that are clear of all overhead and surrounding flammable material within three feet. The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest provides more details on the Stage 2 Restrictions at this link.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest provided this press release