Son Shoots Mother, Commits Suicide

A 19-year-old Brewster man shot and injured his mother before committing suicide Sunday morning. According to Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers, Mike Aguirre-Bobadilla was in his mother’s home on North Star Road in Brewster when he started behaving strangely, got a gun and shot his mother striking her in the mouth. She grabbed her 10-year-old daughter and went to a neighbor’s house to call for help. When deputies went into the home, they found the young man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Three Rivers Hospital where he died from his wounds. The mother was airlifted to Sacred Heart in Spokane. Her condition is unknown at this time.