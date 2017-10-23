South Wenatchee intersection will be closed Tuesday

The City of Wenatchee provided the following press release

The intersection of S Mission St and Crawford Ave will be closed Tuesday, October 24th, starting at 8:30 AM and ending on Tuesday evening. Traffic will be detoured per the image below. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained during the closure.

Project Update

All utility improvements – water and storm sewer – have been completed and are now in operation. New asphalt has been placed throughout the intersection and the road will be open to traffic at 5:00 PM. Barring any weather issues, this will complete the paving work associated with the project. As of next Tuesday evening, the signal modifications should be complete and new left-turn arrows will be installed for traffic turning left onto Crawford from Mission St. The remaining work will include pavement marking, landscape restoration, and a small amount of concrete at the intersection corners.