latest News

South Wenatchee intersection will be closed Tuesday

Posted By: Dave Bernstein October 23, 2017

The City of Wenatchee provided the following press release

The intersection of S Mission St and Crawford Ave will be closed Tuesday, October 24th, starting at 8:30 AM and ending on Tuesday evening. Traffic will be detoured per the image below. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained during the closure.

Project Update

All utility improvements – water and storm sewer – have been completed and are now in operation. New asphalt has been placed throughout the intersection and the road will be open to traffic at 5:00 PM. Barring any weather issues, this will complete the paving work associated with the project. As of next Tuesday evening, the signal modifications should be complete and new left-turn arrows will be installed for traffic turning left onto Crawford from Mission St. The remaining work will include pavement marking, landscape restoration, and a small amount of concrete at the intersection corners.

Detour routes provided by City of Wenatchee

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "South Wenatchee intersection will be closed Tuesday"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*