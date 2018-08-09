Southbound Lanes Close Friday Night On Wenatchee River Bridge Project

Expect significant traffic delays at times this weekend when southbound lanes over the Wenatchee River Bridge are closed for a improvement project. Work on the bridge will consist of removing the entire existing asphalt surface, repairs to the concrete bridge deck, and repaving the concrete bridge deck with asphalt. The project will require a 3-day closure of the southbound bridge with an expected completion date of Monday, August 13, 2018 at 6:00 AM.

Starting at 9:00pm Friday, southbound traffic coming into Wenatchee will be channeled onto the northbound bridge which will serve as a 2-lane, 2-way roadway. The on-ramp coming off of Penny Rd. will also be closed to minimize merging problems on the approach to the closure. Traffic wanting to use the on-ramp will be detoured north to the US 2/Easy Street intersection where they will be able to use the US 2/Wenatchee Avenue Interchange on-ramp.