Sowder Scores Game Winner 18 seconds into Overtime

It took just 18 seconds of overtime before Lucas Sowder went end-to-end to net the game winner as the Wenatchee Wild edge the Chilliwack Chiefs 2-1 in their Royal Bank Cup opener. Sowder shared his thoughts on the game winner.

(Audio courtesy of the BCHL)

Slava Demin won the face-off to open the extra period, getting the puck to Sowder. It was one of two assists on the night for Demin. The other came when he set up A.J. Vanderbeck for a game tying goal at 10:15 in the third period. Jasper Weatherby also assisted on the Vanderbeck goal.

The Wild defense held the Chiefs to just 19 shots on goal. Austin Park made 18 saves.

Head Coach Bliss Littler says his team got off to a slow start and needs to be better.

(Audio courtesy of the BCHL)

It’s a quick turnaround for the Wild. Wenatchee faces the Steinbach Pistons, champions of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, at 2 p.m. on Sunday.