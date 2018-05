A slow-moving brushfire was quickly knocked down and mopped up by Chelan County firefighters Friday afternoon.

Fire District #7 Chief Tim Lemon tells our news partner iFiber One News the 100-by-100-foot blaze along Highway 97A near Knapps Hill Tunnel was apparently sparked about 2 p.m. by a welder working on private property.

Firefighters from Entiat and Chelan Fire and Rescue also responded and controlled the fire by 3 p.m.