Special Election Results tonight after 8pm

Special election ballots in North Central Washington are due with today’s postmark or deposited in ballot drop boxes by 8pm.

Issues include the Wenatchee School District Bond, funding for Manson Parks and Rec and Chelan County Fire District 7. Voters are deciding on replacement levies in the Brewster, Moses Lake and Wilson Creek School Districts.

The City of Ephrata is requesting a sales and use tax increase to fund transportation improvements.

Look for results after 8pm at the following links;

Click for Chelan County Results

Click for Douglas County Results

Click for Okanogan County Results

Click for Grant County Results