Special Election is Tuesday, Results will be posted here

The deadline to vote in the special election is Tuesday. School and Hospital District levies will be decided on in Cashmere, Entiat, Pateros, Waterville, and several other districts. There are also two bond measures on the ballot. Cashmere is looking to fund a variety of projects projects and in Omak, voters are being asked to fund a new middle school. There are also hospital district propositions on the ballot and the city of Grand Coulee is looking for some money to fund transportation improvements.

Levy issues on the ballot will require a simple majority for passage but the construction bond issues will have to meet the extra scrutiny of a 60% approval for passage and validation requirement of at least 40% turnout from the general election last fall.

Ballots must either be placed in ballot dropboxes by 8:00 p.m. or mailed in time to receive Tuesday’s postmark.

