Special Olympics “Flame of Hope” Torch Run through Wenatchee

The Special Olympics law enforcement torch run made stops in Wenatchee, Ephrata and Leavenworth on Wednesday enroute to the USA Games in Seattle.

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, East Wenatchee Police Chief Randy Harrison, Detective Brandon Johnson and Special Olympic Athlete John Sherbert spoke to a welcoming crowd in Centennial Park.

Sherbert, who has competed for 15 years told the crowd about the impact of Special Olympics on his life, “Special Olympics has helped me learn what I can achieve, to set goals and to never give up”

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz touched on the origins of Special Olympics, “Special Olympics started as a vision of Eunice Kennedy Shriver. She believed athletics could change the lives of Special Olympians” Kuntz said 5 million athletes from 170 countries compete in Special Olympics today

East Wenatchee Police Chief Randy Harrison and Detective Brandon Johnson also spoke. Johnson is representing Washington State law enforcement on the run to Seattle for the Opening Ceremonies this Saturday

Harrison recognized law enforcement’s support statewide of Special Olympics and reminded the crowd of the Special Olympic Oath, “Let me win, but if I can’t win, let me be brave in my attempt”

The Flame of Hope torch celebration passed through Ephrata earlier Wednesday afternoon and then headed to Leavenworth.