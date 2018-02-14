Special Olympics Looking for Volunteers

Special Olympics of Washington is looking for more than 800 volunteers to help for the 2018 Winter Games. Volunteers can help with the Opening Ceremonies, basketball, skiing, snowboarding, cross country skiing and skating competitions, along with a dinner dance and Healthy Athletes events. The Games take place the weekend of March 2nd through the 4th at a variety of venues through the Wenatchee area. For more information on how to sign up, go to the event’s registration page.