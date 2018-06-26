Special Olympics Torch Run Visits Wenatchee, Ephrata

The Special Olympics “Flame of Hope” celebration will make stops in Wenatchee and Ephrata on Wednesday.

East Wenatchee Police Detective Brandon Johnson is representing Washington State law enforcement from 47 states who are carrying the “Flame of Hope” torch across Washington to the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle July 1st.

Mayor Frank Kuntz and Special Olympic Athlete John Sherbert will be a guest speakers when the torch arrives about 3pm Wednesday in Centennial Park in downtown Wenatchee. The Flame of Hope torch celebration is scheduled to arrive at Rock Park in Ephrata just before 1pm on Wednesday