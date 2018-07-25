Speed a Factor in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

An 18 year Nespelem man died in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday on the Colville Reservation.

The State Patrol reports Patrick J. Morin was southbound on State Route 155 about five miles north of Coulee Dam when he he entered a curve, lost control and struck a tree.

The accident was reported just before 4:30am The Trooper’s report indicated speed played a role but it was unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.