Speed Emphasis Patrol Beginning Tuesday, June 19th

Speeders beware; several law enforcement agencies will be participating in speeding emphasis patrols beginning tomorrow and running through July 8th. Wenatchee Police Officer Donald Graves says speed-related accidents continue to happen.

“If we all watch our speed, we can reduce these collisions and their terrible impacts on our communities.”

Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Omak Police Departments, Okanogan, Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are part of the emphasis which are designed to enforce speeding laws by discouraging speeding, and to educate the public on the risks of driving above posted speed, or too fast for conditions.