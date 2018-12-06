Speed Limits Changing on Halvorson Canyon and Hampton Roads

Chelan County Public Works has changed the speed limit on Halvorson Canyon and Hampton roads, off Squilchuck Road, has been changed to 25 mph. A speed study showed the need to lower the speed limit on the two roadways. State law sets Washington’s basic speed law as well as the maximum speed limits for state highways, county roads and city streets. The law also authorizes agencies to raise or lower these maximum speed limits, but only when supported by an engineering and traffic investigation.