Spot on Planning Commission Open

The following is a news release from the city of Wenatchee:

The City of Wenatchee Planning Commission has a vacancy and is seeking applications from interested persons. Applications can be found here and should be submitted to the City Clerk at 129 South Chelan Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801, or by email at cityclerk@wenatcheewa.gov.

Are you interested in the future of the City of Wenatchee and would like to have an impact on how our city looks, feels, and functions? We are interested in promoting a healthy city in terms of the quality of life, health and safety, the built and natural environment, infrastructure, and economy. How this is accomplished depends on balancing the needs and desires residents, property owners, businesses, and visitors while recognizing the opportunities and limitations of available resources.

The City of Wenatchee Planning Commission is a seven-member body appointed by the Wenatchee City Council. The planning commission provides recommendations on community issues and development regulations on a wide variety of topics. The Commissioners are advocates for the community and provide an important venue to encourage citizen participation. 2018 will be a busy year for the Planning Commission as the Commission considers new zoning and development standards for housing, signage standards, and critical area requirements among other issues. These codes are intended to implement recently updated direction in the City’s comprehensive plans and are developed for the City Council’s consideration.

The Planning Commission reviews and makes recommendations on the following Department of Community Development issues:

Amendments to the comprehensive plan and sub-area planning efforts

Amendments to the zoning, subdivision, and critical area codes.

Reviews on applications for alternative parking analysis.

Review of alternative proposals for architectural design.

Other actions requested or remanded by the City Council

The Planning Commission meets on the third Wednesday of each month. Meetings are open to the public and begin at 5:30 pm. All meetings are held at Wenatchee City Hall, 129 South Chelan Avenue.