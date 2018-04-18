Spruce Kings top Wild, series returns to Wenatchee

There will be a Game 5 in the Fred Page Cup Finals after Prince George snatched their first victory of the series with the Wenatchee Wild last night, 4-2. Trailing 2-0 after the 1st period, Wenatchee tied it in the 2nd but couldn’t get past that point. Wild Assistant Coach Chris Clark says they’re disappointed, but there is a bright side

The Wild should have a lot of confidence on their home ice when they host Game 5 on Thursday. Thus far this playoff season, the Wild have not lost at the Town Toyota Center and have never lost to Prince George in Wenatchee. The puck drops tomorrow at 7:05.

Wild fans are encouraged to welcome the team back from Prince George tonight (Wednesday) at the Town Toyota Center. Beginning at 8:30 p.m fans will be gathering with the team expected to arrive around 9.