SR20 North Cascades Highway to reopen Wednesday at 10am

The North Cascades Highway will be reopened at 10am Wednesday morning. The Washington State Department Of Transportation reassessed condition on SR20 from milepost 134 near Diablo to mile post 171 eight miles west of Mazama and determined the highway could safely reopen. The Mountain Pass was closed Sunday after WSDOT officials found the heavy snow accumulation, multiple snow slides, and avalanche danger made the road unsafe.

WSDOT is reminding everyone to be prepared before you encounter snowy conditions on the roadway. WSDOT provides current conditions on their app and social media. Motorists headed through the mountain passes or through areas of Eastern Washington should have boots, coats, water and snacks in your car if you get stuck in bad weather. WSDOT urges drivers to carry chains if you need them for the mountain passes.

Drivers will be able to use studded tires starting November 1st. They will be allowed to stay on your vehicle until March 31st.