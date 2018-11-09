SR28 Wreck Blocks Traffic for 2 Hours Thursday

A two vehicle collision blocked Highway 28 west of Quincy for about two hours Thursday afternoon . State Troopers say the crash was reported just prior to 4pm, six miles west of Quincy when 30 year old Andrew Stiles of Wenatchee was traveling eastbound and lost control while passing another vehicle.

Stiles’s pickup swerved into the westbound lane and struck a minivan driven by 65 year old Timothy Tucker of Moses Lake.

Stiles was cited for driving too fast for conditions. The State Patrol reported both drivers were uninjured.