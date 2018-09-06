St. Joseph School Ready for 19th Harvest Festival

St. Joseph School hosts its 19th annual Harvest Festival September 22, 2018 at 10:00am on the school grounds in Wenatchee.

The Festival begins kicks off with a Fun Run at 9:30am on the playground. Activities open at 10:00am with a petting zoo, inflatables and carnival games from 10:00am – 4:00pm, a silly string zone, craft fair and more. Festival highlights include carnival food and Mexican food so there are a variety of choices for lunch and dinner plus a beer garden that is open until 10:00pm.

Live entertainment throughout the day and night features the Rusty Cage Band, a Johnny Cash cover band from Ellensburg as well as local acts including the St. Joe’s Honor Choir and much more.

Admission is free. Wristbands which include unlimited access to inflatables and ten carnival game tickets, are $18 at the door. Guests can save $2 off the wristbands by donating non-perishable food items. Food donations benefit the St. Joseph Food Bank, which feeds over 100 families weekly.

“We are so excited and thankful for this valley!” said Lindsey Beckstead, Harvest Fest Chair. “We are working hard, with God’s help, to make this Harvest Fest special.”

Last year’s festival raised approximately $20,000 with all proceeds benefiting St. Joseph School, which has served the Wenatchee Valley since 1955.