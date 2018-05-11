latest News

Stamp Out Hunger is Saturday, May 12th

Posted By: Kevin Rounce May 11, 2018

U.S. Postal Service carriers will be taking part in the 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive Saturday. Corporate Communications Specialist Ernie Swanson says the USPS was inspired because so many people are uncertain about where their next meal will come from.

Last year, 71 million pounds of food was collected in more than 10-thousand cities nationwide.

Swanson says all the food stays local.

Swanson says for those who want to donate, put a bag of non-perishable food by their mailbox.

