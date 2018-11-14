Stanley Lifetime Awards

Flute teacher Suzanne Carr and producer, director and performer Cynthia Brown are the winners of the 2018 Numerica Performing Arts Center’s Stanley Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Matt Cadman, Executive Director of the Numerica Performing Arts Center says the award was instituted in 2002 to honor Bob Stanley’s life-long commitment to arts and culture, the awards each year recognize a professional and a volunteer who have created a lasting impression on the arts in Central Washington.