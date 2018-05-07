State Awards Grants for Recreation Projects

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Funding Board announced the award of $12.6 million to projects around the state to build trails and waterfront parks and to restore beaches. $313,587 will be going to fund three projects in Chelan County.

A grant of $13,587 will go to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest’s Wenatchee River Ranger District to fund a snow ranger to educate winter recreationists about safe and responsible backcountry and wilderness use. The ranger district also will buy and install boundary markers and educational signs. The Wenatchee River Ranger District has experienced an increase in conflicts between user groups, inappropriate use of winter trails, and wilderness boundary incursions by motorized users. The Forest Service will contribute $16,566 in equipment, staff labor, and donations of volunteer labor.

The U.S. Forest Service will also be getting $150,000 to maintain lower Lake Chelan winter and summer trails. Chelan Ranger District will use this grant to maintain 236 miles of trails along lower Lake Chelan. Crews will remove fallen trees and brush growing over the trail, repair trail surfaces, and replace or repair water bars, turnpikes, and small bridges. The ranger district also will use the grant to groom winter trails for snowmobilers and

cross-country skiers. The Forest Service will contribute $150,000 in a federal appropriation, equipment, staff labor, and donations of equipment and volunteer labor.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest’s Chelan Ranger District will get $150,000 to maintain more than 300 miles of non-motorized, multiple-use trails in the upper Lake Chelan basin for two seasons. Crews will remove fallen trees and brush growing over the trails, maintain trail surfaces, and replace or repair trail signs, drain structures, turnpikes, culverts, and small bridges. The Forest Service will contribute $132,000 in staff labor, materials, and donations of volunteer labor.

Funding was awarded to 40 projects in the counties listed below. Read descriptions of the grants awarded .

Benton County………………… $500,000 Lincoln County……………………… $146,418

Chelan County……………….. $313,587 Okanogan County………………….. $74,250

Clark County…………………… $645,416 Pierce County……………………….. $650,000

Cowlitz County………………… $500,000 Skagit County……………………….. $603,400

Garfield County…………………… $2,606 Snohomish County……………. $1,500,000

Island County………………….. $750,000 Spokane County………………… $1,504,186

King County…………………. $3,169,041 Whatcom County……………….. $1,020,000

Kitsap County………………….. $670,736 Yakima County……………………… $111,538

Kittitas County…………………. $150,500 Multiple Counties……………………. $64,880

Lewis County………………….. $227,750