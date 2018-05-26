State Championship Update

Friday was a busy one for many North Central Washington schools at various state tournaments around Washington.

Baseball

Wenatchee fell to Skyview 3-1 in the semifinals. The Panthers will now play in the 3rd/4th place game against Federal Way. First pitch is at 10:00 a.m. at GESA Stadium in Pasco.

Ellensburg shut out W.F. West 4-0 and will now face Mountlake Terrace for the state championship. The game is at Yakima County Stadium beginning at 4.

For the 2nd year in a row, Cashmere lost to Kings Way Christian, this year it was 4-0. The Bulldogs will play Cedar Park Christian for 3rd place at 1 in Yakima.

Brewster beat Adna 7-1 and will face Tri-Cities Prep for the 2B state title. First pitch is at 1:00 p.m. in Centralia.

Almira-Coulee-Hartline will play Colton with a perfect season and state title on the line. 1st pitch is at 4:00 p.m. in Centralia.

Softball

Eastmont lost to Central Valley in the first round and then was shut out by Eastlake and were bounced from the state tournament.

Moses Lake lost to Camas in the first round and Rogers in the second round and are done for the season.

Ellensburg beat Lynden 5-3 and Ridgefield 1-0 and will play Sehome in the state semifinals.

Cascade lost to Elma and Bellevue Christian Friday. Their season is done.

Brewster lost to Onalaska but beat Liberty in the consolation bracket. They can still finish 3rd if they win the consolation bracket.

Almira-Coulee-Hartline beat Rainier Christian 15-0 and Colton 5-4 to reach the state finals. They’ll face Quilcene at 4:00 p.m. in Selah.

Soccer

Eastmont lost to Pasco 2-1. They will play Sumner at noon in Puyallup for 3rd and 4th place.

Royal fell to Wahluke after having to go to a shootout. Wahluke won the shootout 4-3. Royal will play Seattle Academy for 3rd and 4th. Wahluke will play Overlake for the state title.