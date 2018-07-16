State Crews to Demobilize Tuesday from Rocky Reach Fire, Hand to Local Control

Crews built an indirect line in the Northwest corner of the Rocky Reach Fire using roads and dozers. Public Information Officer Max Jones says they’re also going to build a hand line overnight before tomorrow when the state team will demobilize.

“We will be concluding operations and returning it to the local jurisdiction. They’re really comfortable with our progress and they’re ready to take it back.”

State Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz tweeted that she plans to come visit the fire Tuesday and praised the work done by the teams in fighting the blaze.

Jones says the fire is 3,427 acres and 30 percent contained with crews expecting to be busy overnight.

“Most of the fire is in mopup with the exception of the Northwest corner where they’re continuing to put in lines. It’s a very treacherous area with deep drainages so we have a lot of resources up there.”

Jones anticipates they will have the fire 100 percent contained by sometime on Thursday. Level 1 evacuation notices remain in place for Swakane Canyon, but other notices have been lifted.