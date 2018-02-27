State House Passes Supplemental Operating Budget

The Washington State House passed their budget yesterday along party lines. Democrats praised the bill saying it puts families first, reduces property taxes and fully funds education. Republicans like Vicki Kraft of Vancouver questioned instituting a capital gains tax among other things.

“Seven percent capital gains tax on Washingtonians. Why are we doing this when we have a windfall of $1.3 billion dollars in unexpected, extra revenue coming in in the next four years?”

Democrats also note that the bill fully funded state need grants and expanded health care and mental health funding.

Republican David Taylor from Moxee is concerned about the spending in the bill outpacing personal income.

“Many of our families are living paycheck to paycheck. We’re due for a recession. It’s just a matter of time.”

The bill will be reconciled with Senate’s bill once they pass their budget before being presented to the Governor.