State OK’s Waterville 4 day school week

The State Board of Education has approved the Waterville School District’s application to adopt a four day school week beginning with the 2018-19 school year. Waterville Supt. Cathi Nelson received world late Thursday the State Board granted Waterville’s request at a meeting in Yakima.

Nelson says the first step will be taken by the Waterville School Board on May 23rd

Students will attend school for 150 days, a reduction of 30 days. The shorter week will be adjusted for up to 25 minutes of additional classroom time each day at the elementary and junior high and up to 50 minutes at Waterville High School. Nelson says teachers will attend at least one Friday Professional Development day per month

Nelson learned about the program at a conference in Spokane. Waterville School District has a challenge competing against Wenatchee, Eastmont, Chelan and other local districts for young teachers. The benefit of a shorter work week has proven attractive for the lifestyle of young teachers.

Nelson mentioned the 4 day school week program seemed attractive to teaching candidates she interviewed earlier this spring

After a series of community discussions, Waterville applied to the State Board of Education for consideration of the 4 day school week program and their timing was fortunate. The program is limited to five school districts with under 500 students and there was one opening available.