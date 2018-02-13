The Washington State Patrol needs more troopers.

As Public Information Officer for District 6 of the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Brian Moore is a familiar voice providing details on traffic incidents in the region, but he is also a recruiter for the State Patrol. Moore says the State Patrol is hiring and needs people with compassion and a desire to serve

Moore says the State Patrol has 120 openings for Trooper Cadets in the next State Patrol Academy scheduled in October in Shelton, Washington. The hiring process lasts four to six months followed by up to 8 months of training before becoming a fully commissioned Trooper. Cadets are paid $45-hundred per month during their training period and advance to a starting wage of over $61-thousand per year after succesful graduation of the academy.

For more information on becoming a State Trooper, visit wsp.wa.gov or trooperstories.com