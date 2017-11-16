State Patrol kicks off Apple Cup emphasis patrol

The Apple Cup is in Seattle on Saturday, November 25th but the Washington State Patrol will begin special Apple Cup emphasis patrols today and continue the extra scrutiny through Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend. Troopers will be focusing on speeding to include driving too fast for conditions, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations. The emphasis patrols cover Grant, Kittitas, Adams, Whitman and Spokane counties. Washington State University students and others travel across the state for the Thanksgiving holiday break and Apple Cup 2017 should also prepare their vehicles for winter travel conditions.

Motorists traveling to and from WSU will see an increased WSP presence on State Routes 26 & 195 as well as Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass. Current road and weather conditions on all state highways are website or mobile apps provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT provides updates on road and weather conditions, including mountain pass updates.

Students traveling across the state should make sure to prepare their vehicles for winter travel conditions. A small emergency kit with water, food, blankets, tire chains and emergency flares is a good idea. Make sure all the fluids in vehicles are full and the vehicle’s battery is in good working order. Good all-season or snow tires are advised and may be required when traveling over the mountain passes. “Taking these preventative measures will pay off when traveling during times when weather conditions can change rapidly,” said WSP District 4 Commander Captain Jeff Otis in Spokane.