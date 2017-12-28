State Patrol: NO hitchhiking, watch where you park at Stevens Pass

The State Patrol is reminding visitors to Stevens Pass Ski Area that parking is not permitted on the shoulder when the lots fill up. This is a common occurrence on busy holiday weekends and Trooper Jeff Anderson says deputies or Troopers will usually attempt to warn those trying to park illegally.

However, those vehicles parked illegally on the shoulder of US2 are subject to be towed. Anderson says there is extra parking at Yodelin about 1.5 miles east of the Stevens Pass resort on US2. A shuttle operates between the extra lot and the Stevens Pass Resort.

Backcountry skiers, snowboarders and motorists are also reminded that hitchhiking along US2 near the summit of Stevens Pass is illegal. Trooper Anderson says the backcounty enthusiasts are looking for a different snow experience and will end up down near the highway. Anderson says walking on the highway is illegal and skiers and snowboarders making their way back to their vehicles or the resort must walk on top of the snow berm.

Hitchhiking is not permitted on that stretch of US2 according to Trooper Anderson. The Trooper says the issue is the safety of pedestrians on foot or vehicles stopping on the highway.