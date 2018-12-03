State Senator Brad Hawkins Readies For the 2019 Session

Washington State Senator Brad Hawkins joins hosts Michael Knight on “The Agenda” to discuss his readiness for the upcoming legislative session in Olympia; he talks of the preparation for the budget, the new head count, as the Democrats gain three seats in the legislature. Hawkins’ entire interview can be streamed at this site under the tab labeled, The Agenda.

State Senator Brad Hawkins, as an elected official he works “full-time” at a job that is officially defined as “part-time” …

The Senator says if you have concerns and need his help, contact him in Olympia, his web-site is bradhawkins.com