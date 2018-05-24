State Senator Proposing Tax Credit For Counties in Need

While Seattle is getting ready to tax big employers in the city, one republican senator is looking to attract and keep businesses in parts of the state that could use a little economic help. Senator Steve O’Ban’s tax credit proposal aims to stimulate rural job growth with a $275-dollar business and occupation tax credit to employers for each new qualifying job they create in those counties struggling the most, beginning in July 2019. Employers would be able to take the $275 credit for each position for five years.

Counties that would benefit from the tax credit include Clallam, Cowlitz, Ferry, Franklin, Grant, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Lewis, Mason, Okanogan, Pacific, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Skamania, Wahkiakum and Yakima County.

O’Ban is preparing the tax credit bill for the 2019 legislative session.

Republican Senator Steve O’Ban says his proposal can help boost more than just business that gets the tax credit.

“If you create new jobs, those people want to buy houses, so that helps construction. They need to shop at grocery stores so that helps improve retail. There’s an amplifying effect that will be created by these new jobs so this $275 tax credit has a chance of actually magnifying job and economic growth in a county that needs it.”

Republican Senator Steve O’Ban says the proposed tax credit is only for living wage jobs.