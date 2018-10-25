State Supreme Court Upholds Constitutionality of Charter Schools

A key member of the State Senate committee that oversees education is pleased with today’s (Thurs) State Supreme Court ruling upholding Charter Schools in our state.

The Ranking Republican on the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee Hans Zeiger says the Supreme Court ruling is a step forward.

“Charter schools are a viable, proven alternative to our traditional K-12 schools, but they are part of the public education system.”

The Puyallup Republican says charter schools help those who are disadvantaged.

“They are really proving themselves to be a place where students who may not have a lot of opportunities in their life can get ahead.”

Right now, Zeiger says, there are 11 charter schools in our state with more on the way.