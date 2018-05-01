State to Hold Free Business Tax Workshop

Business owners are responsible for knowing which taxes to report so the Washington Department of Revenue will offer a free workshop for new and small business owners on May 15th.

The workshop will cover Washington excise taxes, deductions, tax incentives, sales tax collection and record-keeping requirements. All attendees receive a workbook and helpful reference guide to Revenue’s rules and regulations. Participants can also earn two continuing professional education or CPE credits.

The workshop is Tuesday, May 15 1:30pm – 4:30pm at the Douglas County Fire station on Eastmont Ave. in East Wenatchee. To register, call 509-885-9825 or go online to the Department of Revenue’s education page