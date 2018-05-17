State Tournaments Underway for Spring Sports

The spring season for high school sports will wrap up over Memorial Day weekend, but many state tournaments are underway right now.

Boys Soccer:

The first round of the state tournament kicked off earlier this week with the second round Friday and Saturday. In 4A, the Eastmont Wildcats are in the quarterfinals where they will face Mount Vernon Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Apple Bowl. In 1A, Wahluke beat Bridgeport and Royal beat Brewster to move onto the quarterfinals. You can follow the bracket on the WIAA’s website.

Baseball:

The state baseball tournament will get underway Saturday from several locations around the state. In 4A, Wenatchee will play Chiawana in a first round game and Moses Lake will face Mead, both games are at University High School in Spokane. In the 1A bracket, Cashmere, Chelan and Okanogan all will represent the Caribou Trail League with first round games Saturday. In 2B play, Brewster faces St. George’s in the first round Saturday. In 1B play, Almira-Coulee-Hartline are in the quarterfinals where they will face Sunnyside Christian Saturday. Follow along at the WIAA’s Tournament Central website.

Softball:

The softball state tournament will take place entirely over Memorial Day weekend and the entrants are still being determined. Crossovers, regionals and other qualifying matchups will take place this weekend across the Big 9, Caribou Trail League and all the other leagues across North Central Washington. Brackets will be posted this weekend on the WIAA’s Softball Tournament Central website.

Golf, Track and Field, Tennis:

The state golf tournament will take place May 22nd and 23rd to accommodate for boys who will participate in both the state baseball tournament and golf tournament. Tee times will be posted on the Tournament Central website Friday at 4:00 p.m. Several student-athletes from throughout North Central Washington also will compete in the State Track and Field tournaments either in Cheney or Tacoma. The State Tennis tournament will take place in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Seattle depending on classification. Brackets will posted on the WIAA’s Tournament Central website this weekend.