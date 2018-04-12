Stemilt gains new Yakima based partner

Stemilt Growers is adding Yakima based Hansen Fruit Company as a grower/marketing partner. In a company press release, Stemilt announced Thursday it will market Hansen’s 2018 cherry and apple crops exclusively starting this June and will assist with marketing the balance of the 2017 apple crop.

Hansen Fruit Company is a high quality grower-packer-shipper that aligns well with Stemilt’s commitment to people, customers and consumers. West Mathison, President of Stemilt, is excited about Hansen Fruit Company coming on board and believes the families are like-minded and well aligned. “The Hansen family is passionate, humble and hard-working as they share similar values to the Mathison family,” states Mathison. “They have excellent farming practices and their culture fits well along side Stemilt’s.”

Stemilt will perform all of Hansen Fruit Company’s sales and marketing. The fruit will be packed under Stemilt’s marketing programs. “The Hansen family produces high quality apples and cherries which fit well into our World Famous Fruit Family,” states Mathison. “We are excited to announce this relationship between Stemilt and Hansen Fruit Company.”

Company spokesman Roger Pepperl told NewsRadio 560KPQ he did not anticipate the hiring of additional workers to fully integrate the added fruit capacity because the partnership presents more efficiencies for Stemilt to scale up it’s operations.