2018 APPLE BLOSSOM FESTIVAL STEMILT GROWERS GRAND PARADE AWARD WINNERS

FLOATS:

Grand Sweepstakes Award

The Grand Sweepstakes Award is given to most outstanding float in the parade, regardless of division.

Chewelah Community Float #53

Community Sweepstakes Award

Washington State Fair #75

SPIRIT OF THE FESTIVAL AWARD

Presented to the outstanding float in the Community/Volunteer Made Division.

Moxee Hop Festival #81

STEMILT GROWERS Sponsor’s Choice Award

Given to the Sponsors favorite float, regardless of division.

City if Kelowna BC #15

ROYALTY CHOICE Award

Cashmere Founder Days #68

*GOLDEN APPLE AWARD

Award for special recognition.

Deer Park Community #64

EQUESTRIAN UNITS:

Best Royalty Equestrian Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court #41

Best Group Equestrian Ellensburg Rodeo Posse #42

Judge’s Award Hispanos Unidos #17

Equestrian Most Original Clean-Up Crew Othello Rodeo Association #61

SPECIALTY UNITS:

1st Place Specialty Washington Fallen Hero’s Project #38

2nd Place Specialty Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market #65

3rd Place Specialty Town Toyota Center #21

Most Original Specialty Unit Kevin’s Tire Service #86

BANDS: (Appearance; Music Ability; Marching; Audience Appreciation; and Pre-Parade Inspection)

AAAA Division 1st Place Mariner High School

2nd Place South Kitsap High School

AA Division 1st Place West Valley High School-Spokane

A Division 1st Place Hoquiam High School

2nd Place Cashmere High School

B Division 1st Place Entiat High School

BB Division 1st Place Manson High School

2nd Place Bridgeport High School

Drum Major Overall West Valley High School

Band Sweepstakes Overall Kennedy High School

**Wenatchee (except drum major) does not participate in band awards as the hosts, although Wenatchee scored highest

**Sweepstakes winner is best overall band, regardless of division

**Best Drum Major is awarded regardless of division

**Drum Major score is not included in band score

AUXILLIARY/DRILL TEAMS: (Precision; Appearance; Originality; and Audience Appreciation)

AAAA Division 1st Place Kennedy High School

AA Division 1st Place West Valley High School, Spokane

A Division 1st Place Freeman High School

B Division 1st Place Entiat High School

Wenatchee & Eastmont do not participate in awards as the hosts