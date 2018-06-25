Storm Sparks Small Fires in Chelan, Okanogan County

The weather system that passed through the region Monday morning produced a few small spot fires across Chelan and Okanogan County. Jim Duck, Assistant Operations Manager with the Central Washington Interagency Incident Command (CWICC) said an 1/8 of an acre fire was contained this morning in Fox Canyon near Leavenworth.

A team of rapellers responded west of Lucerne on Lake Chelan where a fire was confined to a single tree.

Two small fires of undetermined size were reported in the Methow Valley.

The region is posted for a Red Flag Warning until 8pm tonight for low humidity and breezy conditions with Northwest winds possibly gusting up to 38mph. Winds are expected to decrease down to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

A wind related power outage effected almost 700 Douglas PUD customers in Bridgeport this morning. The outage was caused by downed power lines. Power was interrupted about 3:15am and finally restored by 9:15am, according to Meagan Vibbert with Douglas County PUD.