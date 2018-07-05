Stormy Creek Fire 100 Percent Contained

The Stormy Creek Fire northwest of Entiat is 100 percent contained according to Incident Management Team PIO Michael Krueger.

“Right now we’re starting to bring back things. Bring back pumps and our hoses and that kind of stuff. Tonight this team [Southeast Washington Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team] will be gone and tomorrow morning the local jurisdictions are going to assume responsibility for the fire.”

Level 1 evacuation orders remain in place and motorists are urged to be cautious on Entiat Valley Road due to firefighter personnel and aparatus.

Krueger says even at only 85 acres, it’s been a challenging fire.

“We’ve got 60-70 degree almost vertical walls. The problem with that is once the fire starts to burn all of the vegetation, then the rocks that have been glued together with that vegetation have nothing them to secure them and anything could loosen them.”

Smoke could linger in the air from the fire for a relatively long period of time according to the Management Team.