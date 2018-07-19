Stranded Hikers Rescued From Ledge

Two hikers were rescued from a cliff late Wednesday evening by a helicopter after getting stuck on a ledge.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received word about 5:45pm that two Western Washington women had activated a locator beacon while hiking on Cannon Mountain about eight miles southwest of Leavenworth.

Chief Jason Reinfeld said the Sheriff’s helicopter located the women about 9pm and lowered a two-way radio to the pair “At that point they were out of water and there were rocks falling around them. It was determined that it wasn’t safe for them to be out overnight especially with the small ledge they were on”

Reinfeld said it was decided a hoist equipped helicopter was needed to rescue the women and a Blackhawk was dispatched from Whidbey Island Naval Air Base and lifted the two women off the mountain shortly after midnight. They were brought to the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery. The hikers were not injured.