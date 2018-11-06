Straub Wins Douglas County Commissioner

Candidate Marc Straub appears to have won his Douglas County Commissioner race against Buck Tupling, 64% to 35%.

Straub said his win came down to housing and the economy.

“Most people are feeling the housing crunch. Also, they are seeing that it’s important that if they want to have their families, their kids, and others stay here and have opportunities, economic growth is important to make that happen.”

The commissioner-elect also said he looks forward to getting busy making good on the promises he made this campaign.