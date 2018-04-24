Street Closures for Parades Announced

Youth Parade will take place on Saturday, April 28 at 11:00 AM. Wenatchee Avenue will NOT be closed. The parade will take place starting in Orondo and will turn onto Mission headed North. Parade begins promptly at 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

On Friday night May 4, Wenatchee Avenue will close at 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM. between 2nd Street and Orondo leaving both 2nd and Orondo open for east to west traffic.

Apple Blossom Grand Parade will take place on Saturday, May 5 at 11:00 AM. Wenatchee Avenue will be shut down starting at 9:00 AM. The avenue will NOT reopen after the parade due to the Tour de Bloom Bike Race. The Avenue will reopen approximately at 11:00 PM. Please refer to this map provided for your information for alternative routes.