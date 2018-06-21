Strong Pitching Help AppleSox Beat Sweets

Behind a two-run fifth inning, the AppleSox (5-8) defeated the Walla Walla Sweets (9-5) 3-1 on Wednesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Sam Wong allowed one run over six inning and Alix Garcia drove in the game-winning run with a home run.

Wong (1-0) picked up his second victory of the summer, first in West Coast League play, by striking out six. Attacking a primarily right-handed hitting lineup, Wong used his off-speed pitches to stifle and confuse batters.

Jeremy Yelland tossed two scoreless innings to bridge the gap between Wong and Troy Stainbrook, who struck out the side in the ninth to pick up the save.

The AppleSox scored the first run of the game in the first when Michael Spellacy struck out, but reached on a passed ball. After a throwing error following Johhny Sage’s fly out to left field allowed Spellacy to reach second, Spellacy scored on a two-out RBI single by Jacob Prater.

After stranding five runners through the first four innings, the Sweets tied the game up in the fifth. A sacrifice fly with the bases loaded tied the game up, 1-1.

However, the Sox wasted no time in responding. Garcia hit his first home run of the season on the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth inning to give the AppleSox a 2-1 lead. On the very next pitch, Isaac Barrera doubled to the left-field corner and scored two batters later on a RBI single by Spellacy.

The AppleSox can pick up the series win on Thursday when they face the Sweets in the rubber match. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and tickets can still be purchased on applesox.com.

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox