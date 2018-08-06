Structure Fire at Malaga-Alcoa Hwy Business

A commercial structure fire was reported at the 300 block of the Malaga Alcoa Highway Monday afternoon may have started in an electric meter. Chelan County Fire Chief Brian Brett told KPQ News at the scene crews arrived and found smoke pouring out of an electric meter, the side of the building and the interior of the structure.

Brett said the unit involved was vacant and occupants of the adjoining business were safely outside when firefighters from both Chelan County #1 and Douglas County #2 arrived. There were no injuries.