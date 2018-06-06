Stubborn brush fire burns 1/2 acre below Easy Street

Chelan County Firefighters mopped up a fire off Lower Monitor Road below Easy Street. Cashmere Fire Chief Phil Moser said it took about four and half hour to put out the stubborn quarter to half acre fire burning in grass, sagebrush and dead tree stumps from trees that once lined the old Pioneer Irrigation Ditch before it was converted to underground pipe. The Chelan County Fire Marshall said the cause was undetermined. The fire was reported about 11:45am Wednesday. The fire did not threaten any homes or impact traffic.