Student arrested after making threat at WHS

A 16-year-old student is in the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center after making a threat against Wenatchee High School.

Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld said the male was arrested after he was escorted off campus around 11:45 a.m. The student was being removed from school grounds over a behavioral problem. While outside the building but still on school property, Reinfeld said the subject told the school security officer “he was the next school shooter and he was coming back to shoot up the school”

Reinfeld said the young man was arrested a short time later in the 1100 block of Wedgewood Ave. He was not armed and the school was not placed on lock down status.