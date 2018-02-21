Student walkout over gun violence held at Moses Lake High School

100 Moses Lake High School students walked out of class Wednesday, exactly one week after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The students wanted to protest gun violence and honor the victims killed last week. Our Grant County news partner iFiber One News spoke with student Jennifer John who participated in the student walkout

Jake Long, the principal at Moses Lake High said none of the students were disciplined

Long said the school would permit the students to participate in future demonstrations if they are respectful and not taking advantage of any particular situation.

Meanwhile, Wenatchee and Eastmont School officials did not report any similar gathering or rallies on school grounds or any student planned activities in the immediate future.

Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said he would be supportive of students who wanted to make a statement on the issue of gun violence and the impact on school safety