Students Can Participate in Mock Election Before Tuesday

Secretary of State Kim Wyman announced Wednesday that the annual Student Mock Election is open from now until Nov. 6.

The Mock Election is a non-partisan educational event that teaches children and teenagers how to become informed voters. Students vote on real ballot measures and real candidates. In a new feature this year, students will vote on paper ballots just like adult voters throughout Washington. Ballots are available for download and printing at Vote.wa.gov/MockElection.

Other free resources available online include “I Voted” stickers to be ordered by Oct. 30, a print-friendly Voter’s Pamphlet and the curriculum book Teaching Elections in Washington State. The lessons in the book are for grades K–12, meet state and common core standards, and satisfy the civics coursework required for graduation. Classroom Based Assessments are included with each lesson.

“Introducing students to the value of civic participation at a young age is a critical step to helping grow the next generation of informed and involved citizens,” Secretary Wyman said. “Research tells us that people who pick up the habit of voting early in life become lifelong voters. The Mock Election is a perfect way to start.”

To learn more and download participation materials, visit the 2018 Mock Election resources page at the Office of the Secretary of State website.